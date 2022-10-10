To the editor:
I am a selectman for Salisbury, a past Lions Club president, and currently serving on different boards within the Salisbury community.
I met First Essex state representative candidate C.J. Fitzwater four years ago through our mutual love of helping and uniting people and making our community better and stronger.
While we have sometimes been on opposite sides of debate, we have become good friends. I have worked with C.J. in everything from fundraisings, such as Donate Life, supporting a senior bone marrow drive, to fixing parks and playgrounds that needed extra attention.
When the Salisbury Lions Park required rebuilding, C.J. was one of the persons who was on the ground painting the basketball lines.
He paid to fix the nets out of his own pocket. Good deeds are not unusual for C.J. Another example is when a major fire destroyed Michael’s Oceanside Motel and several other buildings in Salisbury this past January.
C.J. was one of the first responders and he was ready to help people who lost all their belongings. In total, 36 people from 24 families were left homeless. The first thing they asked for were phones, food and clothes, so C.J. got them phones from Walmart and food through business owners and he gathered clothes right from his own closet. That’s C.J.
He is now in his second year on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He’s also the current president of the Salisburys Lions Club and former vice president of Salisbury Community Television. He’s coached numerous youth sports teams and regularly volunteers for the Boys & Girls Club.
You can imagine how thrilled I was when he announced he was running as First Essex state representative. I’ve seen firsthand how he works toward solving real problems.
He’s the type of guy who will approach anyone and ask if they would be interested in getting involved in the community. He listens to everyone willing to share so that he can truly understand all aspects of an issue. He’s not afraid of conflict and he doesn’t jump to decisions without consulting with others. He’s got a calm demeanor, but his energy is explosive, and he’s incredibly approachable.
C.J. will be a positive, unifying voice for our communities. This is why I will be voting for him for state rep. I hope you will, too.
MIKE COLBURN
Salisbury
