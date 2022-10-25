To the editor:
I met C.J. Fitzwater at Salisbury Days 2019. Soon after, he joined the Lions Club of which I am a member and I got to know him better.
It wasn't long after that he had a major medical issue. This did not keep him under long and he was soon attending Lions Club meetings again. I was very surprised at his rapid recovery, but soon C.J. began immersing himself in many other town activities.
I found him energetic and with a can-do attitude. He was first on the scene to help the victims of the major fire we had in Salisbury and that is what he is all about, reaching out to help and quickly.
He has been a major asset on the town's Zoning Board of Appeals. He has promised to invest in education, take measures to protect the environment, look after the taxpayers to make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely, and more. I believe C.J. will live up to these expectations and will represent the interests of our four communities in a major way.
I urge you to vote for Charles "C.J." Fitzwater as your next state representative.
CHARLES TAKESIAN
Salisbury
