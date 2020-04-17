To the editor:
In the recent “Home and Garden” supplement to The Daily News, there was a useful article about “Energy-efficient ideas to upgrade your home.”
One of the several areas discussed was windows, and the article gave the impression that the best (perhaps only?) way to improve window efficiency was to replace old windows with new ones, claiming it could “save 33% of the heating cost for a typical home” in our climate.
I find that figure highly suspect, although it is true that the efficiency of your windows should be considered as part of a whole house energy audit.
The U.S. Department of Energy website has an article, “Update or Replace Windows,” which explains why replacement is not the only option, and that, “If your windows are in good condition, taking steps to improve their efficiency may be the most cost-effective option to increase the comfort of your home and save money on energy costs.”
Here in Newburyport, we have another important consideration: historic preservation of our many antique structures. Windows play a disproportionally large role in the character of a historic property. The U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, has published (and has on its website) many extensive and very useful “Preservation Briefs,” including “Improving Energy Efficiency in Historic Buildings.” Here is a quote from that brief:
“A common misconception is that replacing windows alone will result in major energy savings. This argument, often used to sell replacement windows, is simply not true. Although it varies from building to building, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has documented that air loss attributable to windows in most buildings is only about 10% of the total air loss. Studies have shown that window replacement does not pay for itself in energy savings in a reasonable length of time. Moreover, there are ways to improve the performance of historic windows that do not require their replacement. In addition, historic windows can usually be repaired and are, thus, sustainable, while most new windows cannot be repaired, or even recycled, and may wind up in landfills.” [see https://www.nps.gov/tps/how-to-preserve/briefs/3-improve-energy-efficiency.htm]
I strongly encourage all my fellow Newburyporters with older properties to consult these resources and to save antique windows whenever possible.
Glenn Richards
Newburyport
