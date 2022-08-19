To the editor:
For 16 years, former Parks Department Director Lise Reid has labored and led us to a much-improved parks system.
Now, Mayor Reardon has a plan to dismantle the Parks Department and divide up its director’s position among the following agencies: the Department of Public Services (DPS) administrative assistants, its business manager and parks manager, the Parks Commission, the mayor’s special projects manager and grants developer, and the Department of Youth Services.
Does this sound like an efficient way to improve the management of our parks system?
Historically, the management of parks was often housed in DPS departments; however, when the economic and cultural contributions of parks came to be recognized, parks departments were developed, including here in Newburyport. Moving our parks management back to the DPS and other agencies would be a step backward, not forward.
Instead of decentralizing park management, we should be going in the opposite direction and strengthening our Parks Department, especially when we are in the position of making major investments in our parks system.
Presently, we are on the cusp of an $11 million investment in Market Place Landing Park and a $2 million investment in the Bartlet Mall. Additionally, we have 26 parks to manage, many of which have improvement projects in the pipeline. Now more than ever, we need a strong and effective Parks Department.
Parks are an economic engine for Newburyport and this is acknowledged by our willingness to make major investments in their infrastructure. Our park system attracts both residents willing to buy real estate in NBPT and visitors who support our local businesses. Solid real estate values and thriving downtown businesses generate substantial tax revenue to the city.
The mayor gives financial economy as a major reason for closing the Parks Department and that the city will save about $106,000. This is about a tenth of 1% of the city tax revenue. Given all the city has received in the past under the parks director’s leadership, this is a bargain, not a reason to close a department.
Finally, the Parks Department has worked successfully for Newburyport so let it be said, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
LESLIE ECKHOLDT
Newburyport
