To the editor:
Every year when it comes near to Veterans Day, I get a little emotional thinking of what we have given for our country.
While I spent my time at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, I knew many who went to Vietnam. I think of my neighbor who when he hears a gunshot goes into panic mode and is ready to fight.
I think of a good friend who has flashbacks and might go into fight mode in the middle of the night. He is afraid he might harm his wife. Don’t forget that the training we got in hand-to-hand fighting was kill or be killed. Yes, I remember how to do lethal harm.
Veterans Day is not only to remember those who died but those who live with the scares of war, both the physical and the emotional ones they will carry for the rest of their lives.
I thank many of the restaurants and organizations which offer a free meal on this special day. Don’t forget to say, “Thank you for your service.” I donated two years of my life for your freedom.
RICK THURLOW
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.