To the editor:
My name is Sarah Hall, and I’m excited to be running for Newburyport School Committee this fall.
As a product of K-12 public schools myself, I’m a firm believer in the ability of public education to sustain our democracy. I earned a master's in elementary education from Smith College and taught fourth and fifth grade for 11 years in the Westford public school district.
For the past eight years, I’ve been working as an environmental educator running school programs for Mass Audubon.
My commitment to Newburyport Public Schools has been evident ever since my sons began their education here in 2012. My younger son started in kindergarten at the Brown School and my older son just graduated from NHS, so I have experience throughout the district.
I have volunteered in classrooms and libraries, chaperoned field trips, coordinated NEF class gifts, run Scholastic book fairs, served on the Molin School Council, and worked as a substitute teacher for three years at the Bresnahan, Molin and Nock.
Last summer, I served on the Curriculum and Technology Subcommittee of the Reopening Task Force and I’m currently a member of the NHS Council.
My campaign slogan is "Equity & Excellence." This means meeting all children where they’re at and helping them reach their full potential.
This means all students feel welcome and comfortable in our schools. This means all students are excited about learning and challenged to excel in the classroom. While our district has made good strides in terms of equity and excellence, there is always room for improvement.
Currently, just 82% of children living in Newburyport attend the public schools. I’d like to see this number go up as more students feel welcomed, supported and challenged in our classrooms.
Accommodating more local children would be better for the students, for our community and for the city budget.
For volunteer opportunities and to learn more about me and my campaign, follow me on social media @sarahhallnbptsc and sign up for email updates. You can also contact me at sarahhall7777@gmail.com.
Sarah Hall
Newburyport
