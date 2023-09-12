To the editor:
After spending 22 years privileged to serve this community on the Newburyport School Committee, I am not running for re-election. My commitment to the district, its students, parents, and staff, however, is undiminished. What we do on the School Committee matters, and who we choose to serve matters deeply.
There are several candidates running in the School Committee race. I have chosen to endorse two that I believe will continue to guide this district in the spirit in which I served – creatively, collaboratively and compassionately. They are Kathleen Shaw and Andrew Boger.
Both are intelligent, independent thinkers, who are ready to be entrusted with what I consider to be the highest priority of a community – working with district staff and parents to ensure that Newburyport schools the best they can be for all students.
Andy Boger has an intuitive understanding of the role of the committee, and in my conversations with him, he relentlessly asked thoughtful and probing questions.
He has children in the district but understands a challenge that all new committee members face – that we can’t be limited to viewing the district thru the lens of our children’s experience; that we become responsible for all the students in our schools. He grasps the big picture.
I’ve known Kathleen Shaw for 20 years, and I would be hard-pressed to identify a more effective advocate for children in the community during that time, professionally and personally. She has been a strong and sensitive advocate for all kids, especially those who are marginalized.
She is creative, compassionate, and articulate. Her children have graduated from the district, but she remains involved with students here daily.
These two candidates will be strong and effective School Committee members, and the community and district will benefit from their service. Please give them your support in the preliminary, and on Election Day – they already have mine.
BRUCE MENIN
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.