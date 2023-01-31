To the editor:
After reading several articles in the paper on school library books, and then seeing the response by Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher to recent criticism on the books stating the district needs to “make sure children from all types of families and backgrounds feel welcome” and belong here, I felt compelled to review some of the books myself and some data on youth behavior.
What I found were several books with kids engaging in drinking and drugs and sexual behavior - some very young kids (not even teens), and some with family members even. What also blew my mind was some books have hard drug use in them. It is no secret that alcohol and drug use affects our decision making. I know all school districts are trying to encourage healthy wellness and decision making with all students.
Please consider the following stats:
“While sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) affect individuals of all ages, STDs take a particularly heavy toll on young people. CDC estimates that youth ages 15-24 account for almost half of the 26 million new sexually transmitted infections that occurred in the United States in 2018.” (https://www.cdc.gov/std/life-stages-populations/adolescents-youngadults.htm)
“Among U.S. High School students surveyed in 2019, 27% had had sexual intercourse during the previous 3 months, and, of these, 46% did not use a condom the last time they had sex; 12% did not use any method to prevent pregnancy; and 21% had drunk alcohol or used drugs before last sexual intercourse.” “HIV - 21% of all new HIV diagnoses were among young people (aged 13-24) in 2019; and Nearly 158,000 babies were born to teen girls (aged 15–19 years) in 2020.” (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/sexualbehaviors/).
So this begs the question, how does having books where minors are drinking/doing drugs and engaging in sexual activities constitute a child’s sense of belonging at school? The district feels having these books creates a sense of belonging and inclusion, but what I am seeing is a district that is encouraging and instructing unhealthy behavior by way of the school library materials. I strongly encourage the district to be far more responsible for the lives of our youth and stop hiding behind cumbersome book challenge policies. As if parents don’t already have enough on their plates raising children today in the midst of a youth mental health crisis.
DONNA SPRAGUE
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.