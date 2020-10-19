To the editor:
Every year, my family and I look forward to the outdoor sculpture exhibit at Maudslay State Park.
It's always a beautiful experience that ushers in the fall season. This year's exhibit was exceptional and could not have been more needed or appreciated thanks to the pandemic.
Having more space for the exhibit's artists was such a gift for all who visited. To the artists and those who worked tirelessly to ensure this meaningful event was not sidelined by all things pandemic, thank you.
I, for one, am grateful we have this treasured annual event, a true gift for all to enjoy.
Kathleen Brittan
Newburyport
