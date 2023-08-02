To the editor:
This is in regards to “Oppenheimer: ‘That should be required viewing,’” published Wednesday in The Daily News.
I wish The Daily News had some forethought to publish a picture of people going to see the film, “Oppenheimer”, at The Screening Room in Newburyport rather than at a cinema in a different town. The film started playing at The Screening Room on Friday, and will continue showing until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Movies bring people together, like the family captured in Wednesday’s paper. If I were to guess why this family chose a Methuen cinema to see “Oppenheimer” is because it was probably a good meet-up spot for the parents and their son to see this movie.
My letter has nothing to do with them, in fact, I wish I had a nice family like theirs to be able to meet halfway and see a movie together. The reason why I am writing this letter is to ask our local newspaper editor to be a little bit more cognizant and empathetic to the community it serves.
After all, it’s the little details that make a big difference.
JANE SUTTER
Newburyport
