To the editor:
It’s been 36 years since a Republican candidate for president won Massachusetts.
This year, the incumbent will not win this state. Joe Biden will, but without my vote.
I will cast mine for the other Jo. Jo Jorgensen and her running mate, Jeremy "Spike" Cohen, and I hope you will, too.
In the 21st century, it is easy to find her website and videos of her and Jeremy’s media appearances. They set out a bold, practical, Libertarian vision for America’s future to address the awful legacy left by generations of Republican and Democrat politicians.
A legacy of national debt too large to comprehend; endless wars; skyrocketing health care costs; the world’s leading incarceration rate (even higher among racial minorities and the poor); a broken retirement system that soon will be unable to pay promised benefits; an endless immigration crisis; cronyism; and, a truly uncivil political discourse.
Libertarianism is the classic liberalism of John and Abigail Adams. Condemned by partisans on the left and right as preventing their party from seizing state power to crush the enemy, it remains the only peaceful way out.
Steven Epstein
Georgetown
