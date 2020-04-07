To the editor:
I can see it now, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker during his daily cabinet meeting: "Hey did you guys see it, last night the Florida governor just closed its borders to everyone with the exception of commercial truck drivers. I think that we should close our borders to everyone including commercial truck drivers."
Yep, most other states allowed gun stores to stay open. We showed them, and we didn't. So let's go a little bit farther and close the borders to commercial truck drivers too.
Mike Tyson
Salisbury
