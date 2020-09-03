To the editor:
I believe that Leslie Doyle was confused when she wrote (Daily News Aug. 26 letter to the editor) that Selectman JR Colby "rarely solves problems from his constituents, he is very angry and extremely rude and inappropriate of the office that he holds."
She also stated that, "I do not feel safe in his presence and I am not sure what actions he may resort to next."
Clearly, Selectman Michael Doyle’s name should be substituted for Colby. Leslie’s accusations closely resemble her husband’s behavior that resulted in his seven ethics code violations that were and still are being investigated.
I was disheartened to read that Leslie stated, "I do not feel I can conduct the town flu clinic at Town Hall this year."
Millions of essential people are helping many millions of citizens to function during this pandemic. Leslie has turned her back on her husband’s constituents because of a perceived, personal issue with one selectperson – Colby. She already self-terminated her paid, flu clinic involvement in a letter that she submitted to the Newbury Board of Health.
The conspiracy to smear Selectman Colby will continue in spite of the empty campaign promises to bring civility and dignity to the board.
Bill DiMaio
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.