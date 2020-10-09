To the editor:
In my view, two of the most important positions candidates for state representative should commit to are: support for a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment; and the right of choice for all women, rich or poor.
The 2nd Essex District is fortunate to have a candidate, Christina Eckert, who is both pro choice, endorsed by Planned Parenthood and NARAL, as well as a committed environmentalist, serving as co-director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council. As co-director, Christina initiated a water quality monitoring program of the Merrimack River in order to detect and remediate the presence of dangerous chemicals and sewage.
Christina’s environmental activism is in stark contrast to that of our current state Rep. Lenny Mirra, who in 2013 vigorously opposed a Merrimac concerned citizens campaign to prevent a publicly owned mile long pristine stretch of Merrimac's River Road from reverting to private property conversion and use. In complete disregard of an overwhelming vote of Merrimac’s Town Meeting in support of the Save River Road campaign, Mirra sided with Merrimac’s Board of Selectmen, who wanted to prevent the public from ever using the road as a greenway, and to turn the mile long stretch over to adjoining abutters. Mirra's letter to the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, which had jurisdiction over the road, in the view of many of us, was decisive in convincing the commission that the roadway should be permanently closed to the public. By his action, Mirra disrespected the will of Merrimac’s Town Meeting, and helped destroy one of our town’s most valuable public green assets.
I’m proud to be voting for Christina Eckert for state representative, one of the easiest decisions voters could ever make.
Harry Bowen
Merrimac
The letter-writer is a former member of the Save River Road campaign and former selectman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.