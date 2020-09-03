To the editor:
As a long-time local resident, I have been involved in local and state politics for many years as an advocate for affordable housing, racial justice, and the environment.
Several extremely important bills were debated in the Statehouse this past session. As I often do, I called and emailed Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZioglio, Republican state Rep. James Kelcourse, and other state-level politicians to get details about projected legislation or to urge support for several bills I felt were extremely important to our communities or state-wide. I recently followed up with a telephone conversation with Rep. Kelcourse, to encourage him to vote yes on three bills related to environmental justice, safe communities, and racial justice. However, despite a fairly long conversation, he did not provide any indication about whether or not he would support the bills.
On the other hand, my conversation with Amber Hewett, who is running as a Democrat for state representative in the First Essex District, demonstrated that she was well-versed about all three bills and many other proposed and enacted bills. These included a host of community priorities including environmental justice, economic development, local and state-wide transportation improvements, the huge need for affordable housing, accessible health care, and climate change including renewable energy and the health of the Merrimack River. Amber has been a long-time environmental activist including as an officer in the High School Environmental Club, the River Watershed Council, and many other environmental organizations. For the past seven years Amber has written federal and state environmental legislation. She is also active in supporting sensible gun legislation and recently was awarded the Moms Demand Action “Gun Sense Candidate” distinction, and several other commendations.
Amber Hewett responds to questions thoughtfully and, if she does not know something, she will research the issue. When she was a child, I saw that she was very inquisitive and constantly tried to “figure out” things that might not be familiar to her. Her family has a long history of being civically engaged and Amber is certainly following in the family footprints.
For all these reasons, I strongly urge all citizens who do not know Amber, to reach out and connect through her website AmberHewett.com so you can understand what she would do as our First Essex District state representative.
Victoria Carr
Newburyport
