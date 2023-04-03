To the editor:
The Town of Newbury temporarily moved its municipal offices to 12 Kent Way, Byfield, from 25 High Road, Newbury, in July of 2016.
The police station was then located in the basement and some, not all, town offices were in the upper level. There were multiple trailers rented to accommodate Town Hall functions that were unable to physically fit in the upper-level space.
These temporary trailers were used as a solution for 16-plus years. They were eventually condemned. The issues that plagued the police station needed to be immediately addressed (black mold, sewer flies, rodent activity, flooding).
The then-Municipal Building Committee recommended a combined public safety building (police/fire) and a free-standing town hall, which passed at Town Meeting but failed at the polls.
The focus was then shifted to building a standalone police station and Newbury municipal offices were temporarily moved out of the building and the Police Department was moved to the upper level.
In 2019, the current Municipal Building Committee built our new, state-of-the-art police station on time, under budget during COVID times. Last year, the Select Board tasked this committee with recommending a town hall solution to bring our town facilities back to 25 High Road overlooking the Upper Green in the historic district.
Based on input from our residents, the committee has now recommended a free-standing town hall that replaces the current building at 25 High Road. This innovative solution addresses the following:
Traffic issues at Morgan Avenue;
Energy-efficient building;
Meets current programming needs and plans for any potential future growth;
Provides storage space for much-needed storage (as required by Mass. General Law 66);
Provides sufficient meeting room space for all our boards and committees;
Town Meeting has been putting money aside to help mitigate the cost of a town hall solution for five years. Newbury currently has $4.5 million set aside to help pay for a town hall solution.
Again, this year, at our annual Town Meeting, Town Meeting members will be asked to transfer an additional $1 million toward this solution. This savings will mitigate the overall cost of the Municipal Building Committee recommendation.
The potential taxpayer impact should be less than $120 per year on the average priced home ($638,862). The rent paid on the temporary offices, when shifted toward this project, should further mitigate this impact.
Our Founding Fathers made many sacrifices when they incorporated the town and envisioned town government should operate opposite the Upper Green.
The Town Hall is the people’s house where the people’s business is conducted. It belongs to us, should not be rented, and belongs in the historic district located across the Upper Green.
Please attend the annual Town Meeting at Newbury Elementary School on April 25 to support this solution, and please vote yes on the ballot question at the annual election on May 9.
ALICIA GRECO
Byfield
Editor’s note: Alicia Greco is the Select Board chairperson for Newbury.
