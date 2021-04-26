To the editor:
I am supporting Dana Packer in the Newbury Select Board election on May 11.
Dana knows the town and the issues that are important to its residents. He will bring to the board his discipline and communication skills honed by his years as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force (lieutenant colonel) and Delta Airlines.
Since he is new to politics, he will bring a fresh view and perspective weighing the issues on the facts and not on past feuds. He will listen to the residents and welcome their voices and input in making decisions for the town's future.
With his and his family's long ties to Triton, Dana will be a strong advocate of our schools and its students.
Please join me in voting for Dana Packer.
Geraldine R. Heavey
Newbury
The letter writer is a member of the Newbury Select Board.
