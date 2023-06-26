Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.