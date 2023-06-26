To the editor:
With the electoral season behind us and almost $9 million in Newbury taxpayer savings accrued, it’s time for citizen-centric concerns and fiscal priorities to be Select Board approached and citizen guided and there is no time like the present.
Our Select Board should abandon a summer schedule for the idea that government slows down is dubious at best and lazy. In fact, there’s much work to be done in town, and it can and should start posthaste.
I submit it is hard to believe such time off would be pursued by Newbury leadership if the Town Hall was vote passed. Citizens ask of such focal enthusiasm be demonstrably afforded for other projects and concerns in town. That it took nearly three years to implement the improvement plan presented by the Upper Green Advisory Committee shows unnecessary lack of urgency in citizen regards.
The town master plan eight years overdue [as well as open space and recreation plan] now finally up for public draft review shall be great guidance going forward but will not address what taxpaying voters face today.
Newbury is in need of considerate action plans, not reaction planning and these are starting points:
Advise town administrator to engage in five-plus-five-year lease option at Kent Way, if not an outright 10-year lease. It’s time to address legitimate coming capital expenses overdue and kicked down the proverbial road at the expense of Town Hall focus and pursuit;
Fund the rehabilitation of the Grange/town/police as future home of the COA at High and Morgan streets with controlled records storage in the basement while using the town’s public, education, government fund to create a second studio for board and meeting broadcast and recording.
Genuinely bring to the collective table the Fire Department staffing shortages while reviewing in earnest the station needs for the next generation: we are at a crossroads in these regards and it is time to face the decisions in the name of public safety.
Develop the Olga Way parking lot on Plum Island for the benefit of resident, nonislanders.
Other citizen concerns in no particular order but well within reach of fair review for future and soon implementation are Central Park master plan and an overdue playground, the Borders2Boston Trail work, review transfer station operations accountability, complete the sidewalk along Parker Street to the rail trail for just a few.
These are best practices for quality of taxpayer life issues: it’s about now for residents as much as it is about the future. Voters have spoken that the time is here to prioritize as the coming override fiscal demands of Whittier, Triton, Newbury Elementary, our library, our Fire Department, and infrastructure road demands rear their potent fiscal needs.
We have almost $9 million in taxpayer savings – it’s time for Newbury leadership to step up, not step out.
JACK RYBICKI
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.