To the editor:
I recently watched the Salisbury Board of Selectmen meeting from Feb. 8.
A very informative presentation was given by a member of the Cemetery Commission, which oversees the four cemeteries in our town. After hearing the presentation, it made me truly appreciate the hard work the volunteer commissioners have done to improve the condition of the cemeteries where many of us have laid our loved ones to rest.
Following the presentation, a comment which I found disrespectful was made by Selectman Charles Takesian. He said "and remember the election isn't over until the votes from Longhill are counted."
What was his purpose for making this comment? Was he attempting to bring his political view into the final resting place of our loved ones?
Considering the current climate and unrest that our country is experiencing, I find his comment to have been very inappropriate.
I feel he owes the residents of Salisbury a public apology for making such an offensive statement. Better yet, maybe he should step down from his elected position.
Valerie Ryan
Salisbury
