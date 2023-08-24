To the editor:
Ted Semesnyei was not born and raised in Amesbury; he chose Amesbury!
He has a deep appreciation for its natural beauty, quaint downtown, friendly people and rural vistas. He volunteered for eight years as a member of Amesbury’s Planning Board, a position he took very seriously.
He will work hard for Amesbury. Although Ted would welcome a public debate prior to the Sept. 19 primary, no one has responded to his request. I strongly suggest that every resident of Amesbury view Ted Semesnyei’s website, reclaimamesbury.org, and reach out to him with your questions and concerns. I think you will like what you hear.
The primary election is less than a month away. Please offer Ted Semesnyei your support. He may not have been born and raised here, but his background, education, experience and passion will preserve all that is good in a community we love. We will not have this opportunity again for another four years.
FRANK AND ROSEMARY OLBASH
Amesbury
