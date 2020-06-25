To the editor:
I am writing this in response to a letter to the editor on June 22 telling our senator to “lay off the governor.” I’m writing to ask her to please keep fighting for us.
I am a local small-business owner who has seen firsthand the negative impacts of the governor’s continued "act first, ask later" approach regarding this reopening process.
I want my elected representatives to be able to advocate for the needs of our community before, and not after, these laws continue to be passed as they impact all of our livelihoods. Everybody understands the need for emergency powers.
If the governor can take several weeks to come up with reopening plans, he can certainly take the time to allow the Legislature to be a part of the process. Our local and state elected officials have their finger on the pulse of what is happening in our community. They are our voice. When they are ignored, it’s really we, the people they represent, who are ignored.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio has clearly encouraged all of us to adhere to strict safety protocols and take much care so that we don’t see a spike. She’s even taken it a step further and been personally delivering masks to residents in need — so that they can adhere to the governor’s orders.
She is certainly not rushing the process as the author of the previous letter inaccurately asserted. The author confused the senator’s quotes with the reporter’s. The senator was simply and reasonably calling for more legislative input.
This is not about Republicans or Democrats. It’s not about rushing to reopen versus slowing things down. It’s about process. And right now, the process is indeed, as the senator so eloquently put it, lacking “clarity and transparency.”
Tiffany Learned
Newburyport
