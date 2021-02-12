To the editor:
I'm writing to give my support to having a center for the youth of Newburyport.
I came to Newburyport over 30 years ago because my husband and I had a desire to move to this beautiful city, buy a historic home that needed restoration, and raise our two sons in a very diverse population.
My sons are grown now with families of their own and I am in the senior years of my life. So why would I care at this time the need for a youth center? The reason is that our times have produced the need. Our children need our support more than ever.
There is no question that there is strong support for a youth center in Newburyport. But location seems to be the major issue. Until recently, two locations have been mentioned the most: Brown School and Low Street.
One that came to my attention recently was on the property of the new Senior Community Center. What an interesting idea and one that I like very much.
It's a great central location, good parking, easily accessible and usable land. But what excites me even more are the possibilities there would be for seniors to interact with the youth and the youth with the seniors. There is so much both groups could learn from each other.
I'm hoping that the city will take a serious look at the area, including the Senior Center as a location for the youth center.
Barbara Roche
Newburyport
