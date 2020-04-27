To the editor:
Changing the polling hours is definitely not a good idea if the reason is we “seniors” are not able to handle the early hours.
As has been proven in the past, we most definitely can and probably better than seniors in high school or college students.
Most of us are up several hours earlier than students and ready to start our day. Leave the hours as they are and continue to have us seniors serve the early voters.
Jackie Storti
Amesbury
