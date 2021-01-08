To the editor,
In 1946, when I was born, the United States had emerged from World War II as the beacon of freedom and democracy. We were the envy of the world thanks to the Greatest Generation and their fight against fascism.
I went on to teach U.S. history for more than 35 years and I covered the not-so-just periods of time like the Civil War and the over-300 year struggle to achieve equality for all Americans. Time passes and now today we are faced with a period in our history that future generations will judge us on.
As i watched the Electoral College vote verification and saw the mob disrupt the proceedings, being energized by the venomous words of our elected leadership, I was shake to the core. What an image to the rest of the world. Allies were appalled and adversarial nations applauded. What a sad day!
Bob Comeau
Amesbury
