To the editor:
Dawne Shand has been my neighbor for 20 years, and she's the right person to serve as state representative for the First Essex. As president of the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus, she did the hard work of making positive change. And she's committed to the issues district residents care about, such as a cleaner Merrimack River, better streets and sidewalks, and access to reproductive health care.
Her opponent, C.J. Fitzwater, is trying to distance himself from his previous support for Donald Trump and says that's not what the election is about. But voting twice for the orange horror shows disregard for our democracy and the rights of women, just for starters.
I love where I live, too, and that's why I'm voting for Shand.
JOEL BROWN
Newburyport
