To the editor:
For the first time in eight years, First Essex voters will choose a state representative without any incumbent in the race. This is a rare opportunity to elect a capable new leader to work for us at the State House, and Dawne Shand is the right person for that role.
My confidence comes down to three key qualities: experience, vision and judgment. As president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, Dawne supported and guided Massachusetts women running for office on all levels of government from local to congressional.
She has built relationships with leaders around the state and become an experienced fundraiser and legislative advocate. Those relationships and that experience will be instrumental in helping her advance bills and secure funding to support the many needs of our district.
Dawne is listening and learning about the needs of our four communities – Amesbury, Merrimac, Newburyport, and Salisbury – as well as those of our neighboring districts. This will help her set priorities and be a strong representative who uses collaboration to develop thoughtful and effective solutions to the challenges we face. That’s exactly the kind of vision we need.
There are many problems that require attention and more funding. Dawne has been out in the district assessing these problems and using her good judgment to identify shared district priorities. Her initial focus will be on environmental action, equitable economic growth and education funding. This ambitious but targeted agenda will ensure she has a clear purpose and goals when she heads to the State House in January.
The choice is clear – Dawne Shand has the experience, vision and judgment to be a strong and effective state representative. She will use her knowledge of the district, combined with her relationships with organizers and leaders statewide, to tackle the many shared problems of our district – and bring in the funding we need to make positive change.
I strongly urge you to vote for Dawne for state representative on Nov. 8, or during early or mail-in voting.
KAREN TROWBRIDGE
Chairperson
Newburyport Democratic City Committee
