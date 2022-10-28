To the editor:
I want to talk about the opportunity in front of us – those who live in the First Essex District: Amesbury (2-5), Merrimac, Salisbury and Newburyport – for solid, positive change in our representation at the State House with Dawne Shand’s candidacy.
Opportunity is so what we need right now in order to do things differently, see things differently when facing the many issues in our fraught lives today.
It is no small task to change the incumbency of our own thinking: That a man is better qualified for certain roles, and so, too, a woman; that a certain kind of experience, age or gender are the assumed qualifiers.
We know in our heart of hearts that it is time for a woman’s voice to be heard in as many halls, high offices and statehouses as are opened to us, and how lucky are we to have Dawne Shand as our immediate opportunity. Now is the time and here is the opportunity: a qualified candidate who will bring the first woman’s voice, mind and qualified experience to the First Essex District seat in almost a decade.
No small opportunity indeed.
She is not delivering rote political messages, but a true snapshot into the kind of state representative she will actually be: one who listens and responds, one who wants our input and ideas, one who is willing to work for the complex and essential ideas and values we so need right now.
Dawne won her write-in campaign in the primary with 77% of the vote because she built a strong, grassroots operation. Her incredible team, made up of citizens we know and respect, has created a strong network of communication and connection with the whole district.
Dawne has the broadest coalition of support in this race with endorsements from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the AFL-CIO and many more.
We have this opportunity right here and right now. I encourage you to take it with me.
PAULA ESTEY
Founder
The Women in Action Huddle
Newburyport
