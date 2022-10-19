To the editor:
The talent that resides in the First Essex communities of Newburyport, Amesbury, Merrimac and Salisbury is amazing.
The citizens are inspiring not only in their skills and experiences but also in their commitment to sharing what they know through public service. The volunteers on our communities’ many municipal commissions, cultural organizations and other civic groups hail from business, education, construction, health care, arts, marine services, agriculture, social work, science, technology, engineering, law, customer service, media and more.
Through their many hours of work, they put our community’s values into action in decisions and policies – quietly, effectively and, most often, without political posturing.
That is the spirit of public service we deserve representing us on Beacon Hill. It is the spirit that Dawne Shand embodies and that is why I am urging people to vote for her as our next First Essex state representative.
Shand will bring the values of hard work and kindness instilled in her by her parents – a dairy farmer and public school teacher – to the job.
She will also bring her communication experience as a researcher, author and organizer. She may not wow us with selfies and Facebook trivia but as she has shown through her past work promoting civic engagement, she will listen to citizens, do her homework, tell the truth, and build coalitions locally and at the State House to bring about needed reforms and funding.
She will bring a new voice, fresh energy and informed focus to addressing the real needs of our diverse district. She understands the importance of cleaning up the Merrimack River, protecting our water supplies and coastal waterfronts, mitigating against climate change, promoting affordable housing and child care, fixing the formula for funding our schools, helping those with substance use disorder, upgrading our infrastructure, supporting our small businesses and nonprofits, respecting workers’ rights, and promoting democracy and equality.
She also has the capacity and curiosity to address new issues that may arise. Hopefully, none will be as devastating as the pandemic from which our communities are still recovering.
Shand is prepared to do the hard work of actually finding solutions to problems and building coalitions in order to deliver results for our district. We already have plenty of officeholders who appear to spend more time posting on social media than they do solving social problems.
She cares more about equality of opportunity than photo opportunities. Shand is the state representative the First Essex district needs – and deserves. Please consider giving her your very important vote.
ANDREW SIMPSON
Newburyport
