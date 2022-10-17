To the editor:
I am writing in support of Dawne Shand for state representative for Amesbury, Merrimac, Newburyport and Salisbury.
In the election next month, it is critical that the voters in these communities elect the person that can both best represent the interests and needs of this district as well as those of a broader statewide nature. Dawne’s background and experience as a leader in the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus gives her the experience to be just that representative.
In that position, she has already worked with legislators and developed relationships with those legislators that will help her in getting legislation passed and in representing the district. She also has an understanding of broader issues facing the commonwealth and this district: issues such as education, affordable housing, transportation, climate change and women’s right to choose to name only a few.
Dawne’s commitment to solving problems faced by this district and to serving the needs of residents through constituent services make her the best choice on Nov. 8.
LOU MASIELLO
Salisbury
