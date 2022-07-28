To the editor:
Sweeping up broken glass on the bike lanes to Plum Island is where you may find me or a fellow member of the North Shore Cyclists bicycling club. We also trim bushes where they stick out into the bike lanes. Why? Being forced out into the car lane is no fun. We bicyclists share the roads and strive to stay in our lanes whenever possible.
Sometimes road conditions like parked cars and potholes make us hustle to ride in the car lane for a short distance. If we’re riding in the middle of your lane we’re probably doing it because we have no safer choice. We want cars to be able to pass us comfortably. So, if you’re driving and passing a bicyclist all we need is three feet of space. Just drive normally while passing us.
Unless the road is rough and narrow, there’s no need to move all the way into the oncoming-traffic lane and stomp on your accelerator.
Let’s drive safely, ride safely, and enjoy this beautiful area.
OLLIE JONES
Newburyport
