To the editor:
I write to share my wholehearted endorsement of Kathleen Shaw as a candidate for the Newburyport School Committee. As a first-hand witness to her work in early childhood intervention, I can attest to her knowledgeability, communication skills, and career-long commitment to the welfare and education of children.
As a neighbor for many years, I have come to appreciate both her sense of humor and her serious approach to community issues. Living in troubled times as we do, Newburyport voters are lucky to have someone of Kathleen’s expertise and experience willing and eager to serve. We would be wise to choose her as an overseer and policy maker for our schools.
MARY DISSETTE
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.