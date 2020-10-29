To the editor:
In this year’s election for 1st Essex state representative, I cast my vote for more.
I think of it this way: My husband has a flip phone he uses when his smartphone runs out of battery. He’s had the flip phone for a few years. He can make calls on it, and sometimes — with great time and effort — can send a text.
But with his smartphone? He can do those things, and more. It offers him a wealth of resources and opportunities to make an impact on his world. That’s what I want from our state representative — more.
There are three pillars to a representative’s role: constituent services, bringing resources to the district, and policy leadership. We currently have a representative who fills two of those roles. I cast my vote for more.
The 1st Essex District has been home to Amber’s family for generations. Constituent services will be personal for her. She will faithfully fill that role. And more.
Bringing resources to the district is something every representative does in cooperation with other state and federal leaders. Amber has worked in statehouses around the Eastern Seaboard. She has the experience to build relationships and advocate for the funding and grants our communities need. And more.
Policy leadership leads to visionary change. Throughout history, Massachusetts has been a leader for this country: the first state to require public education, the first to champion universal health care coverage, the first to legalize gay marriage.
Who will best lead us into the future, making policy for educational initiatives, accessible transit, health care, housing, climate change and social justice? Amber Hewett.
The incumbent, Jim Kelcourse, stated in a recent candidate forum that he went to the Statehouse to make friends. Making friends and building relationships is something. Doing that and being a strong policy leader, that is something more.
Peter F. Drucker said, "Leadership is not magnetic personality, that can just as well be a glib tongue. It is not 'making friends and influencing people,' that is flattery. Leadership is lifting a person's vision to higher sights, the raising of a person's performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations."
I cast my vote for Amber Hewett. She will be a strong advocate for the district and bring new leadership and energy to the Statehouse. Because we all deserve more.
Ann Haaser
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.