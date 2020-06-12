To the editor:
I’m writing to thank Ted Boretti for his letter in the June 10 Issue of The Daily News.
I have not read anything recently that showed the faults and foibles of our current president as well as his letter did. I think my favorite passage from his letter was, “The ultimate privilege of any hegemon is ignorance, the refusal to listen to or acknowledge a truth that may force you to reshape your thinking or change your actions."
Well said, Mr. Boretti. Well said!
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.