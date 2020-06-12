To the editor:

I’m writing to thank Ted Boretti for his letter in the June 10 Issue of The Daily News.

I have not read anything recently that showed the faults and foibles of our current president as well as his letter did. I think my favorite passage from his letter was, “The ultimate privilege of any hegemon is ignorance, the refusal to listen to or acknowledge a truth that may force you to reshape your thinking or change your actions."

Well said, Mr. Boretti. Well said!

Meg Alfoni

Newbury

 

Tags

Recommended for you