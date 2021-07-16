To the editor:
In the July 9 article, "Republicans push for voter ID requirement," Rep. Lenny Mirra voiced his support for a new ballot initiative as follows:
"Other states do it and it hasn’t created any problems, so I don’t see any issue with making it a law here. And if the Legislature won't take it up, I think it’s a great idea to put it on the ballot, and let voters decide."
I'd like to pose a few questions to Rep. Mirra about this "great idea."
Preventing voter fraud is stated as the primary reason for this initiative. Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation maintains a database of proven nationwide voter fraud cases going back to 1979 at www.heritageorg/voterfraud.
Their database currently contains 1,328 cases. That's an average of 32 cases/year and an percentage of fraudulent votes among the billions cast.
Does Rep. Mirra truly believe instituting a voter ID law in Massachusetts (which has had four cases in 41 years, according to Heritage) is among the most important things we need to focus on in the commonwealth?
And, when he says laws implemented in other states haven't created any problems, what does his analysis cover? Has he considered the process changes and additional work imposed on municipal clerks and election volunteers?
Does he have information on the legal, media and administrative cost to states and municipalities of publicizing the change to voters? Also, does he have information on the degree of increased wait times at the polls as volunteers take the extra time to verify IDs and some voters take time to retrieve their IDs?
We need elected representatives in Massachusetts who can prioritize which issues are most important, understand their impact from various perspectives, and present clear arguments regarding legislation to their constituents, colleagues in the Statehouse and stakeholders in municipal government.
Rep. Mirra has not met this standard in his support for a voter ID ballot question in 2022.
Pam Wool
Newbury
