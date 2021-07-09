To the editor:
Recently, the voices of Amesbury residents have been censored on social media and I believe fellow residents will be as upset about this as I am.
This past Thursday, I posted a comment on Rep. James Kelcourse’s Instagram page, stating how excited I was that the drive-up mailbox had returned while also thanking those who were essential in this act, Mayor Kassandra Gove and Congressman Seth Moulton.
Within an hour, my comment had been deleted from Mr. Kelcourse’s page.
Since announcing his run for mayor, Rep. Kelcourse’s social media pages have been regularly deleting comments that do not support his narrative. This is not the first time and I would be willing to bet it won’t be the last.
Amesbury residents request a leader who is honest and transparent. A leader who listens to the voices, whether they are in agreement or not. Our elected officials are in service to the public and the public should be heard.
Mayor Gove has heard our voices time and time again. Through daily Facebook Lives during the COVID pandemic, to new technologies focused on clear communication like SeeClickFix and ClearGov and new Amesbury Listens sessions, Mayor Gove has proven she will listen to all residents, when it is hard and when it is easy.
I find this all to be disappointing of someone running to be the mayor of our city, and believe that Amesbury residents should be aware of this interaction.
I hope that James Kelcourse is not erasing the comments from his residents while representing Amesbury on Beacon Hill and I hope he is not elected the next mayor of Amesbury.
Brittany Steingesser
Amesbury
