To the editor:
I agree with some other recent letters about the issue of medical, compassionate aid in dying as an option for terminally ill people, especially the one on May 16 headlined "Three elders back death with dignity law."
I'm just a few years younger than they are, and I know that I certainly would want the option of death with dignity if I were terminally sick and facing really severe pain and suffering at the end.
I feel so strongly about this that I had a conversation with state Rep. James Kelcourse about it, whom I know because I was one of his high school teachers! He said he would support it if it came to a vote.
I know the Legislature has its hands full trying to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, and to provide medical and economic relief to our communities. I'd also like to see them provide relief to so many people dying in pain of cancer, heart disease and other terminal illnesses by offering them the option of taking a medication prescribed by their doctor and dying peacefully and painlessly in their sleep.
So contact Reps. Kelcourse or Leonard Mirra, and Sen. Diana DiZoglio. Their contact information is at malegislature.gov.
Urge them to support passage of The End of Life Options Act (H.1926, S.1208) by the House and Senate as soon as possible, because it recently was passed by the Joint Public Health Committee.
Beverly Gulazian
Salisbury
