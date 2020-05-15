To the editor:
I want to thank Tom Smith for correcting my math error in my recent letter to the editor regarding the percentage of COVID-19 cases in Newburyport.
I never could get my decimals and percents straight.
My point was, in Newburyport, there’s about one COVID-19 case for every 400 people and there’s been one death for every 9,000 residents. The odds of dying in a car crash are 1 in 114. You tell me if we haven’t overreacted just a tad.
The mask-shaming, hysteria and sheer panic that people are feeling is a bit unwarranted, in my opinion, but that’s just me. I’m not about to let it own me. Life’s too short.
Thanks again, Tom, for correcting me.
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
