To the editor:
During the virtual candidates night hosted by the Friends of the Rowley Public Library on Monday, April 12, the two Newbury candidates for Triton Regional School Committee were asked if they would have done anything different with respect to the COVID-19 school closures.
Paul Goldner provided two concrete examples, including how he tried to get the district to use its resources to organize small learning groups between students during remote learning. His opponent’s response was, "I would have listened to the parents."
Paul Goldner not only listened to the many voices of our community this past year, but provided creative solutions in exceptionally challenging times.
The Triton School Committee listened to not only the loud and frustrated voices, but the quieter voices of those of us just trying to make it through a difficult year.
As a parent to an elementary and high school student, and a Newbury resident of over 30 years, I will vote for Paul Goldner for the Triton Regional School Committee.
Carolyn Emerson
Byfield
