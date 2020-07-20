To the editor:
I was pleased and not at all surprised to see state representative candidate Amber Hewett’s letter in the paper on Wednesday headlined "No time ‘to uphold the status quo.’"
She is the kind of legislator we need in the Massachusetts Statehouse to lead on dismantling systematic racism and on so many other important issues.
Her work around climate change puts her in a unique position to witness how climate change impacts people of color – who often live in areas most affected. Amber is smart, passionate and dedicated to whatever work she is doing.
And, she knows her way around a statehouse after years of working with legislators all over the Northeast.
In contrast, I wrote to state Rep. James Kelcourse to ask him to support HD.5128/SD.2968, an act relative to saving Black lives and transforming public safety and H.1440, an act establishing a special commission on structural racism. I was not at all surprised to receive his usual reply to my letters:
“Good afternoon Ms. Mouradian,
Thank you for your email. Have a nice weekend.
Sincerely,
James Kelcourse”
I will be voting for Amber Hewett in November.
Judy Mouradian
Newburyport
