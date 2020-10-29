To the editor:
I am voting for racial and gender equality and equity.
I am voting for a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
I am voting for clean air and water.
I am voting for science.
I am voting for health care and housing for all.
I am voting for kindness, compassion and decency.
I am voting for someone who will listen with an open heart and mind.
I am voting for strength and determination.
I am voting for change.
I am voting for Amber Hewett.
Susanne Cameron
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.