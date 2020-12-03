To the editor:
Every year, American Express declares the Saturday after Thanksgiving as “Small Business Saturday,” encouraging people to shop locally.
But why just one day? We should patronize local small businesses owned by our neighbors and friends all year. Many have been really hurt by the pandemic (and the internet) and need your support to keep their businesses going. You’ll not only help them, but will also help the local economy.
If you must shop online, find the websites or Facebook pages of our local small businesses, rather than those of mega companies. If you can’t find a business’s website, call them.
Even if you spend a little bit more (and I’d guess that the local business will work with you on price), it will come back to help you. You’ll have a good feeling of helping others and any sales tax you may pay will help keep other taxes lower.
And to the local businesses, there are many local folks whose business it is to help you with your internet and Facebook presence. Let’s help each other!
Be well and stay safe!
Herb Harris
Peabody
The letter writer is with Padgett Business Services in Peabody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.