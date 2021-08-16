To the editor:
Saturday, Aug. 7, was a great day!
Our community came together to support one of our own, Rich Capuci.
Rich has four children, and has coached each of them, along with their friends, countless hours over a span of eight years for the Seacoast Youth Flag Football League. No other coach has coached that many years for the SYFFL.
So when a few of us moms learned Rich was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, we knew we needed to do something to help support Rich and his family. We found it only fitting to host a flag football tournament in his honor.
With the help of Elly Theriault and Jeff Johnson at SYFFL, we were able to pull off a pretty great day for Rich and his family.
There were 20 teams, over 200 children, and many community members who simply stopped by to show their love and support.
As adults, we can write checks and donate items, but there were so many kids who wanted to show their love and support for Rich. These kids showed up that day! Whether they played their hearts out on the fields or donated their time “reffing” for the day, they were there for their coach.
As parents, we could not be prouder of all the kids who came out to play or show up to support their coach and our community member.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the coaches, players and their families, referees, field supervisors, Jeff and Elly at SYFFL, and of course our community for showing up for Rich and his family.
We were able to raise $13,001.88 and collected many gift cards for the Capuci family to hopefully ease the financial burden his family will face during his upcoming medical bills.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so at a GoFundMe page that has been set up for Rich and his family.
“Alone we can do so little; together, we can do so much.”
— Helen Keller
Stephanie Maynard
Mom to Molly and Finn
Salisbury Elementary School PTA
Vice President
