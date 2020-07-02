To the editor:
I happened to be on the second floor of Anna Jaques Hospital, around 7:30 p.m. on June 24, looking out on some magnificent mature maple trees on Highland Avenue, when a youngish woman with a dog appeared in my view, walking out from the bushes by the hospital with her dog to meet a friend who also had a dog, but first she surreptitiously placed the ubiquitous doggie bag between two large roots of a maple tree.
And then she walked away, dog in tow, to chat with her friend.
What is it that those of us who have dogs feel they can get rid of dog waste in this manner? She easily could have taken the tied bag home with her.
Please, wake up dog owners. It’s your responsibility to dispose of poop at home. Newburyport’s beauty is diminished by the sight of these bags.
Don’t leave it for the city to pick up. Taxpayers pay for your thoughtlessness. Show some respect.
Barbara Haack
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.