To the editor:
The year 2020 has certainly been a year we will never forget. The pandemic, social unrest, and the upcoming election news bombards our senses daily.
COVID-19 has kept up in quarantine since March 17. As we s-l-o-w-l-y start to open up again, we are all in a quandary about how to celebrate July 4th — the birthday of our country.
Do we have smaller cookouts instead of the big parties we used to? Ten people or less? Do we wear masks? And make sure you social distance six feet apart when eating your grilled hamburgers and hot dogs!
No parades and for the first time we will have virtual fireworks. I don't know about you, but virtual anything is not the same as experiencing something in real life.
So the question is: How do we celebrate our nation's 244th birthday this year? During these troubled times, I have an idea. How about every household show their patriotism?
As a teacher for 34 years, I am appalled by what is going on in this country. The lack of respect and morality is tearing our country apart.
I have been fortunate in my life to have traveled extensively over the years. I lived in Hong Kong many years ago, and to see what is going on there sickens me. I have been to China and many countries through Asia and Europe. And I can say, without a doubt, the United States of America is the best country to live in!
This year, let's all show our appreciation and gratitude for the wonderful freedoms we all share, as well as the men and women in the military who have fought to preserve them.
Show your patriotism. Display an American flag on your property. No flag? No problem. Be creative. Anything red, white and blue? Lights, balloons, streamers, plants, etc. Have your children get involved by coloring or painting copies of the American flag and display them on your front door.
Celebrate our nation's birthday on July 4th. Don't let COVID-19 dampen our spirit or pride in America!
Suellen Welch
Amesbury
