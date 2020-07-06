To the editor:
I vaccinate my children. If you don’t vaccinate your children, you. Are. Welcome.
Because I, along with roughly 90% of people, vaccinate our children, your child is at a very low risk of contracting a terrible disease. Again, you are welcome! Your inaccurate, dangerous reasoning is only possible because of those of us who vaccinate.
Likewise, my family and I wear masks when in public. If you are not wearing a mask, you are welcome! A mask is not helping me. It is not helping my children or my parents. It is helping you. You selfish, uncaring person.
Wearing a mask has nothing to do with your rights. It is about beating this pandemic. It is about being responsible. It is about being kind. It is about helping others. It is about putting other people before yourself.
I am sick of the excuses. I am sick of the politics. I am sick of the stupidity. If you cannot do something as easy as wearing a mask to help protect me and my children, I have no room for you in my life.
I will continue wearing my mask. You. Are. Welcome.
Lori Mcintosh
Newburyport
