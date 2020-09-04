To the editor:
Election season is upon us, which means that political signs are popping up like weeds. While the vast majority of signs rightly affirm the candidate someone supports, there are unfortunate occurrences when the message ignores basic standards of decency.
Unfortunately, that is the case in Merrimac, where a resident on West Main Street has seen fit to put up a sign that crudely insults the Democratic candidate for vice president, who happens to be a woman. I will not dignify the message by repeating it here.
The sign is not funny. It’s not clever. It’s not even original. It is offensive at best and racist at worst.
I understand that we are all entitled to freedom of speech, and normally, I would look at this as a sad cry for attention, and ignore both the message and the individual who felt compelled to share such drivel.
But here’s the thing. Over the next few weeks, buses filled with young boys and young girls will be driven past this repugnant sign on their way to elementary school. This should not be how we introduce our children to political discourse.
Hopefully, the individual who decided to display this sign will sacrifice their need to offend, and have the common decency to take it down.
Rob O’Keefe
Merrimac
