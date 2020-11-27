To the editor:
I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the community and those who volunteer with the First Parish Newbury Community Food Pantry.
Because of your generosity, we have been able to provide food to an average of 148 households each week, with over 253 family members. This month, our volunteers have packed 2,404 bags of groceries to help eliminate food insecurity in our surrounding communities.
The need for food assistance has grown significantly with the COVID-19 crisis. We have adapted by taking steps to maximize social distancing.
Requests for food assistance are now taken online, either by volunteers who call weekly or by clients with a computer. Every week, volunteers unload and sort food donations, organize orders for picking, pick and bag food.
Friday morning, drivers deliver food to senior housing complexes and to those who cannot drive. In the afternoon, our volunteers load groceries in the trunk of those who can drive.
The food pantry is a communitywide and 100% volunteer effort. It is a mission of the First Parish of Newbury, which has allowed us to use the church for the past five years.
Nourishing the North Shore provides our online ordering and fresh local produce each week. Our supply of food has been supplemented in the last month by food drives organized by Central Congregational Church, Triton Regional and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church.
We also thank the generous people who stop by the pantry with donations of food or gift cards, including a very generous donation from the Newbury Garden Club.
If you or anyone you know needs assistance with food, call 781-223-2609.
Jane Merrow
Newbury
