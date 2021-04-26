To the editor:
The April 22 Daily News article regarding the Newburyport mayor’s continuing efforts to find a new home for a Newburyport Youth Services center during this pandemic is astounding.
The City Council stood up and voted not to buy the dilapidated property in a Low Street swamp very recently, saving taxpayers millions of dollars, and preventing the mayor from building an NYS facility in a sketchy place in difficult economic times.
Before the rejection of the Low Street property, it was argued that there were not many properties available for a new youth center in Newburyport. That argument was meant to encourage approval of the purchase and renovation of the Low Street property.
Now, it seems there are many such properties. “The city has a list of 23 locations under consideration for the Youth Services Center ...” states the article.
Andrew Port, the planning director, will review the best ones and make a presentation to the public on the best choices. Officials are said to be open to other ideas from the community. But it’s hard to believe what our officials say.
Are we supposed to applaud this effort, and pretend that there are not more serious problems that the city will have to confront in the next several years?
The April 22 Daily News stated on Page 1 in an article about “Cyber threats” that the FBI logged in 300,000 more complaints of suspected internet crimes in 2020 than they did in 2019. There were more than 12,000 Massachusetts residents victimized by such crimes, who lost over $118 million.
Victims of “cybercrimes” age 60 and over were said to be more affected than other age groups. Hackers also turned their attention to attacks on the Registry of Motor Vehicles, local governments, and health care facilities.
Not a day goes by where senior citizens do not receive phone calls from hackers trying to pry their bank account information from them.
AARP’s April bulletin contains a long article explaining how international hackers have ramped up their efforts and increased the number of creative, new fraud schemes they are using to steal money from seniors. Yet Newburyport city officials rarely talk about this matter in the papers.
This is the world we live in. Full steam ahead with the mayor’s wish list? Count me out. Shouldn’t we all have the opportunity to vote on the new Youth Services Center, and let the decision be shaped by us and the next mayor and City Council, who will be around for the project, at a time when (hopefully) we can all see more clearly what the future holds for us?
Ed Anderson
Newburyport
