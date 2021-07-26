To the editor:
Dear Chicken Little, I can assure you that, indeed, the sky is not falling.
I find it distressing to hear the level of fear that’s blossoming in the COVID-19 arena. “Delta will get us all.” “Vaccinations are worthless.” “It’s time to lock down again.” “I’m wearing a mask everywhere now … .”
God bless Charlie Baker for being able to keep in perspective the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. Here’s the perspective.
We have known since before the vaccines were released, that Pfizer and Moderna were 95% effective while J&J was only 72% effective.
What this means is that of the 4.2 million vaccinated residents of Massachusetts, we could expect over 250,000 breakthrough cases. The fact is that as of mid-July, there have been only about 5,000 breakthroughs.
This means that instead of 95%/72%, the combined effectiveness is 99.9%. Further, only 3% of the breakthrough cases require hospitalization nationwide.
So yes, continue to wash your hands frequently. And yes, keep your hands away from your nose and mouth. And yes, do a daily salt water gargle and nasal irrigation.
But keep in mind that as a fully vaccinated person, Delta contagiousness notwithstanding, your chance of getting COVID-19 is about 0.1%.
And the chance of your case being more than mild is 0.003%.
Bob Keller
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.