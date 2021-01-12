To the editor:
Last year we learned the danger of weak leadership at the federal level as the pandemic raged on. Now, with our hope for relief with the rollout of the vaccines, we are again suffering at the hands of weak leadership, with the botched delivery of the vaccines into the arms of the citizens of Massachusetts and other states.
In Massachusetts, we received our first vaccine shipments on Dec. 13. Between that date and Jan. 5 (the last date the state reported results), we are averaging only 6,414 doses administered per day. We are receiving doses faster than we can administer them. As of Jan. 5, we had over 187,000 doses sitting on the shelf. At this pace, it will take about six years to give every resident two doses. We are not ramping up, as our two best days were Dec. 29 and 30. These numbers are taken directly from the state’s website. If you look at vaccines given per 100,000 people, Massachusetts is the worst performing of the six New England states.
People are dying. New infections per day exceed the number of shots given. I do not know what the bottleneck(s) are, but I do know, having worked in both the private and public sectors, that speed, efficiency, innovation and creativity are in short supply in the public sector. I believe that the people in charge of the effort are good, well intentioned people, but they do not have the skills and mindset to innovate in this life and death situation. Instead of developing plans to maximize the velocity of distribution, they are taking a station-by-station approach. They are creating narrow distribution channels, rather than spreading out and expanding resources. For example, on Jan. 4, they announced that they will start giving doses to first responders on Jan. 11. This is great for their plan to start on a Monday morning, but are they claiming that there was no possible way to do even a few people before then? Did we vaccinate the maximum amount of people the weekend before? Every day shaved off the schedule saves lives. Why can’t we do more than one group at a time and spread out the distribution? We have had over 100,000 doses on the shelf since Dec. 22, and we continue to get deeper in the hole. The current plan has failed, and it is costing lives.
Mark Stacey
Newburport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.